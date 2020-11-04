A driver has crashed his car through a safety barrier at a car park in Melbourne, causing it to fall one storey and become wedged against a wall.
Police were called to the residential block in Queens Road at 8 PM on Wednesday.
The driver, a 46-year-old man, escaped without injury.
It’s believed he confused the accelerator and the break.
The investigation is ongoing and on the SES is on the scene.
Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!