A Melbourne man who was caught travelling across Melbourne to fish has been fined $1652 for breaching distancing guidelines.

The driver was stopped by police in Langwarrin and said he was travelling from Keilor Downs, in the city’s north-west, to a spot on the Mornington Peninsula, south-east of Melbourne, to go fishing.

Fines are also issued across the weekend to nine adults after 30 people were found at a party at a home in Kyabram, while five people were caught and fined for gathering in a public place in Dandenong.

From Thursday, Police will also be on the lookout for people failing to abide by the mandatory mask-wearing rule that comes into place. Anyone caught outside not wearing a mask, could be fined $200.