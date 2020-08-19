A Victorian man has been hit with 3 charges after police stopped him and charged him with allegedly speeding, drink driving and breaching COVID-19 health orders.

Officers from Moorabbin Highway Patrol stopped the man at 8 PM last night when a white BMW sedan was travelling at 138 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on the Nepean Highway.

The 43-year-old man was pulled over and breath tested.

Police impounded his car at a cost of $878.50, suspended his licence for 12 months and issued him with a $1652 penalty notice for breaching the directions of the Chief Health Officer.