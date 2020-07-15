Victoria Police have issued 546 fines since lockdown began, with people playing Pokemon Go amongst those given a $1652 payment.

Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent said police had issued 151 infringement notices to Victorians at eight checkpoints.

The other 351 notices have been issued to people breaking social distancing and lockdown rules in homes and businesses.

“We’re finding people in cupboards, we are finding people in garages – please stop,” Nugent said.

Police have also fined people for refusing to leave a KFC restaurant.

“Clearly people like KFC,” Nugent said.