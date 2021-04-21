It may only be April but Winter has certainly made her way into Melbourne early. When you’re shivering in your boots at the tram stop, your first instinct will always be to rug up at home and turn up the heater.

However this year, there will be a much better place to be than the couch, and you’ll be swapping those boots over for ice skates in no time!

After taking a break last year, Melburnians will finally get to enjoy the mega pop-up The Winter Village once again at Federation Square.

Kicking off from mid May, you’ll be able to embrace everything that’s great about the chilliest season of the year with daily snow showers and delicious food and drink pop ups.

Enjoy ultimate comfort food like dirty fries, mac & cheese croquettes, lobster & prawn rolls and giant pretzels. Decadent hot chocolate is on the menu to keep you nice and toasty and there is even cocktails for those looking for an extra kick.

They’re even whipping up Espresso Martini-flavoured chocolate fudge dipping sauce to use with brownies, berries and marshmallows. Oh my god.

The outdoor ice-skating rink is definitely one of the highlights of the space. Purchase a skate pass for $18 for children and $26 for adults and whip around the rink for 45-minutes. Don’t worry if you don’t own a pair of skates yourself, the village has your back!

If you want to spend a couple of hours at the pop-up, a private igloo is a great option to help you and your crew make the most of your day or night out at Federation Square. The Winter Village will have 25 standard igloos, accommodating 2-5 people which two food and beverage packages available.

If you’ve got a large group, there is also the mega igloo which can fit up to 14 guests – quite a unique get together!

The Winter Village comes to Melbourne on May 13. Check out more info right here.