Melbourne is now a traffic nightmare this morning as police crackdown on people trying to move around metro areas.

A number of checkpoints have been set up between metro Melbourne and regional areas but police are also checking vehicles moving within locked-down areas.

A large roadblock is in place at the corner of Warrigal Road and South Road in Heatherton and police are pulling residents over to see if they are complying with the lockdown restrictions.

The traffic comes as Melburnians wake up to day one of the second round of strict stay-at-home orders.

Restaurants, beauty parlours and gyms are all closed as metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell shire begin the six-week lockdown.