Winter is within reach and Melbourne got a taste a few days early in what was the coldest morning of the year so far.

The temperature in the city was just 6.3 degrees at 6.25am, which is the coldest minimum since October 12 last year.

If you think that was tough, spare a thought for those outside of town: early birds in Ballarat would have woken up to an insane 0.1 degrees at 5.25am.

Mornington Peninsula also fell to a low of 1.5 degrees at 3.30am. A good reason to be in bed!

The weather is due to an “unusual” cold snap that has impacted Australia’s east coast. Melbourne, prepare for some rough mornings coming into Winter. Puffer jackets at the ready!