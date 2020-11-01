Melbourne’s fire crews have been busy overnight, with three hours fires burning across the city.

More than 35 firefighters were called to a large house blaze in Moorabbin.

Cress battled the blaze on Genoa Street for 25 minutes before getting it under control just before midnight.

Both residents of the home escaped uninjured.

In Reservoir, another 30 firefighters battled a blaze that destroyed a home in Howe Court.

In the third incident, crews are working to extinguish a blaze on the first floor of a two-story townhouse on Emma Street in Collingwood.