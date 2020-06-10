Victoria is closing monitoring local transmission of Coronavirus after a disability service centre was forced to close down.

A client of Scope Disability Services in Chelsea was among four new cases confirmed on Wednesday.

The person attended the service while infectious and all staff and clients present have now been tested as a precaution.

The site has been closed for two days.

Authorities are trying to establish how the person might have been infected and which of the centre’s staff and clients they might have been in contact with.

Victoria’s four new cases reported on Wednesday brought the state’s tally to 1691, with just 54 remaining active.