A man and woman who were not wearing a face covering at a Melbourne park have been fined after they told police “they did not think coronavirus was that serious”.

Victoria Police fined 168 people for breaching the Stage 4 restrictions, including 24 people for failing to wear a face covering and 48 people who breached curfew.

That includes a Keysborough couple who were seen at Lysterfield Lake Park, where there were children, without wearing face coverings.

The man and woman were both fined $1652.

A woman was also fined Hobsons Bay once curfew had started, as she was visiting friends.

On Thursday, the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 240 new cases.

There have also been a further 13 deaths recorded.

Advertisement