Bayside Council has announced that they will be filling their skate parks and skate bowls with sand, tanbark and other materials to help stop the spread of Coronavirus.

The measure is being taken following a request from Victoria Police.

Under stage 3 restrictions, Skate Parks are closed but boarders have continued to visit and have broken the restrictions as such.

The parks being filled are Donald MacDonald Reserve in Beaumaris, Peterson Reserve in Highett Road, Elsternwick Park and Royal Avenue Reserve in Sandringham.

Once restrictions are moved, the materials will be removed.