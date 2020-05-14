It’s no secret that Melbourne can get chilly, but Winter has come early, and she’s coming in swinging!

On Friday, we’re set to experience some of the coldest conditions in Australia and the minimum temperature will be a delightful, inspiring… 5 degrees. Ouch.

It is going to be a cold night tonight #Victoria. A frost warning is out for all districts: https://t.co/OkW41jPTkV pic.twitter.com/HaQ0ZfqJt7 — Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) May 14, 2020

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, our city will see areas of morning frost and fog in the outer suburbs. Don’t worry, this will all fade away in due course and we can hold out a sunny day and max of 16 degrees – not super warm, but definitely a level up!

Whilst the mornings will be chilly over the coming days as well (hello weekend sleep-ins!), temperatures will rise and give us a little relief.

It might be time to invest in your new Winter coat!

