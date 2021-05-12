Turns out Melbourne could be getting that new public swimming pool on the Yarra after all.

Plans for the CBD pool and wetlands on the Yarra River have resurfaced after Lord Mayor Sally Capp told a council meeting that Yarra Pools were looking at bringing the shelved plans to life.

The Yarra pool was first publicly mooted in 2016. However the council later rejected a request for $175,000 worth of funding to get the idea off the ground.

It is believed that around $50 million in both private and public funding would be required to build the facilities.

If the proposal were to go ahead, Yarra Pools would build a recreational pool, a lap pool, wetlands and kayak launching points as part of the plans.

The pools would likely see the removal of the city’s helipad which currently sits on the northbank of the Yarra.

It does pose the question of how comfortable would you feel swimming in or even next to that brown murky muck that is the Yarra!

