The Coronavirus testing site at Westfield Knox has stopped accepting people, minutes of opening.

Due to large traffic numbers spilling out onto suburban streets and a wait time of 2 hours 30 minutes, the pop-up testing centre has had to close.

People planning to visit the centre to be tested are being told to visit EACH facility in Ringwood, Lilydale, Yarra Junction and Ferntree Gully.

Demand for Coronavirus testing across Victoria has surged following outbreaks across six districts of Melbourne.