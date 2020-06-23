The Coronavirus testing site at Westfield Knox has stopped accepting people, minutes of opening.

Due to large traffic numbers spilling out onto suburban streets and a wait time of 2 hours 30 minutes, the pop-up testing centre has had to close.

The COVID testing site at Westfield Knox has stopped accepting cars just minutes after opening due to traffic blocking Burwood Hwy. Currently a 2-3 hour wait. People being encouraged to visit EACH facilities in Ringwood, Ferntree Gully @theheraldsun @LeaderOnline pic.twitter.com/Uns2pPjTbU — Jack Paynter (@jackpayn) June 22, 2020

People planning to visit the centre to be tested are being told to visit EACH facility in Ringwood, Lilydale, Yarra Junction and Ferntree Gully.

Demand for Coronavirus testing across Victoria has surged following outbreaks across six districts of Melbourne.