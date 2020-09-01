A Coronavirus testing site was set on fire in Melbourne overnight.

The testing tent in Mernda, was closed when the fire took hold on Monday night.

Emergency services were called to put out the blaze after a security guard on duty noticed the fire.

The fire caused minor damage to one side of the marquee.

Police are investigating the incident and are looking to speak to three men in their 20s who were spoken to by the security guards earlier in the evening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.