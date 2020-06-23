A Coles worker at one the supermarkets biggest distribution centre has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The exposure has happened at the Laverton distribution centre, in Melbourne’s south-west, the chain has confirmed in a statement.

The worker is self-isolating and workers from the Department of Health and Human Services had visited the centre.

“Coles conducted contact tracing and a small number of team members identified as having had close contact have been instructed to self-isolate and be tested for COVID,” a statement read.

“Coles’ standard cleaning procedures comply with government hygiene and safety guidelines.

“As an added precaution, Coles has conducted additional deep cleans of the facility.”

It has also said there is no possible contamination to any goods leaving the centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Distribution centre team members do not manually handle individual grocery products, which are packaged in larger crates and cartons during distribution.“All Coles distribution centres including the Laverton site have thermal imaging cameras and hand-held contactless thermometers to check the temperature of all team members and transport providers prior to entering the facility.”

Coles have taken measures to ensure team members are not in close proximity for long periods and sanitiser stations are also available.