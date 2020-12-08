A Melbourne clothing store is fighting a fine worth almost $10,000 received during the city’s harsh Stage 4 lockdown period.

Harry’s Clothing in Berwick was issued a fine of $9,913 by Victoria Police in October for operating, which was then against the directives set by the Chief Health Officer.

However, the owner Harry Hutchinson is refusing to back down as he believes it was essential that he was open during that time.

“It’s my right to run a business and I was providing essential clothing to people who were attending funerals and also for my community who supported me,” My Hutchinson said.