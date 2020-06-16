A childcare centre in Melbourne’s Northwest has now been forced to close after a staff member returned a positive test for Coronavirus.

The employee at Inspira Kids Early Learning Centre in Gladstone Park tested positive on Tuesday, the centre confirmed overnight.

The centre will remain closed from Wednesday until next Friday before reopening the following Monday.

“The closure will also allow appropriate cleaning of the centre to occur on the recommendation of DHHS,” the centre said in a statement.

“Close contacts of the staff be notified by DHHS over the next 24 hours and supported to ensure they understand what actions to take.

“Staff and children are required to remain at home while contact tracing occurs.”

The facility has not said whether the employee attended work while infectious.

