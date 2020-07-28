A Bunning’s worker in Melbourne’s south-east has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The employee’s last shift was worked at the Frankston site but has not worked in the last week.

Bunnings Chief Operating Officer Debbie Poole said “The team member has not worked at the store for seven days and the Department of Health and Human Services has advised that the risk to the team and customers is very low.’’

“And importantly, the team member was wearing a face mask during their last shifts – as were all of our team at the store.”

Teams members who worked closely with the staff member are now isolating at home.

Poole went on to say that the store has had 14 deep cleans since the team member last worked which was on top of the usual daily cleaning.