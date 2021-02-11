Contact tracers have added a location in Melbourne Airport to the list of exposure sites linked to the Holiday Inn cluster.

The new location comes after health authorities reported two new cases linked to the growing cluster, both of which had been transmitted to close household contacts of hotel quarantine workers.

Overnight, the Victorian Department of Health added one location to the list of Victorian exposure sites.

Anybody who attended Brunetti Cafe at Terminal 4 at Melbourne Airport on February 9 between 4:45am and 1:15pm is being told to immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days.

Other states have reacted to the growing cluster with New South Wales and Queensland residents instructing residents who have been any exposure sites to immediately get tested and isolate.

Meanwhile, South Australia has effectively shut its border to Victorians with Western Australia enforcing a strict 14-day quarantine for all arrivals.

You can find the full list of exposure sites at the Victorian Department of Health website.

