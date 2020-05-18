The Villa Maria Aged Care facility in Bundoora is in lockdown after a resident was admitted to hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.

“The resident is being well cared for and has been isolated in their room since developing mild symptoms,” Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said in a statement.

“Staff have been using full PPE to care for the resident since they developed symptoms.”

Contract tracing is now underway.

“Residents and families are all being informed, and the department is working closely with the facility to ensure appropriate public health actions have been taken, including isolation, quarantine and cleaning,” Sutton said.

In a statement, Villa Maria confirmed the resident had been tested for COVID-19 but the result was inconclusive,

“The Department of Health is currently treating all inconclusive coronavirus tests as a positive,” the statement reads.

“As a result, the residence is now in lockdown until the Public Health Unit advises us this can end.”