Amongst all of the chaos that is the coronavirus pandemic, it’s so nice to finally get some good news.

The first baby koala has been born in Australia following the devastating bushfire season that saw thousands of the native creatures killed.

The Australian Reptile Park in New South Wales, near Sydney, announced the exciting news in a post to Facebook, introducing the world to the koala known as Ash.

“We have a very special announcement… Our very first koala of the season has popped out of Mums pouch to say hello!” the wrote in the caption.

“Keepers have decided to name her Ash! Ash is the first koala born at the park since the tragic Australian bushfires and is a sign of hope for the future of Australia’s native wildlife.”

Little Ash is so tiny in the video, but her significance is massive and as they said, a significant “sign of hope” for our wildlife.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The wildlife park is set to reopen on Monday June 1 following the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, so people will be able to go and visit ash very soon!