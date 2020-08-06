McDonalds has said it will move to delivery only between 8pm and 5am, while Melbourne is under curfew.

It comes following reports a number of people were fined for breaching curfew rules over the last few days.

The new delivery-only rule begins tonight.

“We’re all in this together and we expect our customers to comply with Stage Four restrictions,” a McDonald’s Australia spokesperson said in a statement.

“McDonald’s continues to engage with the relevant government departments to ensure we are meeting all required standards regarding our contactless takeaway, drive-thru and delivery services.”