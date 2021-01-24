A truck has gone up in flames on the Eastern Freeway at the Elgar Road exit ramp causing major delays.

Emergency services are on the scene.

Traffic is being directed to use Doncaster Road or Whitehorse Road instead if heading outbound.

Emergency services are attending to a truck fire, outbound on the Eastern Freeway at the Elgar Road exit ramp. Avoid the area. Use Doncaster Road or Whitehorse Road instead heading outbound. Allow extra time. #victraffic pic.twitter.com/DvhdatIi3V — VicTraffic (@VicTraffic) January 24, 2021