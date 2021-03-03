A massive fire has broken out overnight at a factory in Melbourne’s southeast with smoke advice issued for surrounding suburbs.

Emergency services were called to the fire at Age Street in Cheltenham, with firefighters reportedly finding that the blaze was around 60 metres high.

Fire crews were eventually able to bring the fire under control by 4am.

However, smoke warnings were issued for the surrounding eight suburbs: Bentleigh East, Cheltenham, Claringa, Heatherton, Highett, Moorabbin, Moorabbin East and Oakleigh South.

Residents in those suburbs have been advised to keep roads clear and their windows shut if they are sensitive to smoke.

Fire investigators are looking into the blaze, with the cause yet to be determined.