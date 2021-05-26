Health authorities are investigating Marvel Stadium as a COVID-19 hotspot as reports come through that a positive case may have attended the clash between Essendon and North Melbourne on Sunday May 23.

According to the Herald Sun, the information is still yet to be confirmed.

Crowds are still expected to return to sport this weekend, however there could be cut backs to numbers if Marvel Stadium closes its roof or if the state plunges back into a snap lockdown.

The MCG has become a public exposure site overnight after a fan who attended the Collingwood vs Port Adelaide match tested positive to coronavirus.

The AFL has since forced Victorian clubs into hub-style living and have asked players and staff to minimise their movements for the next seven days.

