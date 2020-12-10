A Melbourne food delivery who was the subject of a cruel prank has shared their experience online.

The so-called prankster ordered $170 worth of meals from a local food delivery business, with the business waiving delivery fees for the cash-on-delivery sale.

However, when the business attempted to deliver the 21 meals they found that the would-be customer provided the wrong address.

The unknown business owner shared a screenshot of their text exchange when they realised that they had been the subjects of a cruel prank to a Yarra Valley Facebook group.

“Address you provided is not correct,” those attempting to deliver the food write, before the unknown recipient responds: “I know f***heads”.

The business responded: “Thank you for letting a small local struggling business down by doing these kind of inhuman jokes. Blessings”.

But it was the would-be customer’s reply that was perhaps the most shocking.

“You stupid c***. No one gonna buy your s**t. I have a housewife so I don’t need your f**king food.”

Users on Reddit were dumbfounded with the so-called prank, with many labelling it “theft” and others asking the business to “name and shame” the person responsible.

Another user said quite simply that they felt “sorry for the wife too” while user u/unAffectedFiddle wrote: “I dont think people quite understand what a prank is v. just being an a**hole”.