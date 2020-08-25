A man who said he was riding a bus ‘for work’ has been caught and issued with a $1652 COVID-19 restriction breach.

In the past 24 hours, 143 fines are dished out to Victorians who have reached the Chief Health Officer directions, including 25 for not wearing a face covering and 42 for breaching curfew.

One man who decided to catch a bus was caught by police at a vehicle checkpoint.

He told officers he was travelling for work but could not produce a workers permit.

When the police then chose to phone the organisation he worked for, it was confirmed the man does not work for them.

Multiple people were also fined for attending stores in metro Melbourne for food, cigarettes or drinks between 8PM and 5AM.