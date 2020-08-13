A man who refused to wear a face mask because he had a ‘bad pimple’ is among the 200 people who have been fined by Victoria Police in the last 24 hours.

The man, in the Port Phillip area, has been hit by a $1,652 fine after telling police his reason.

Twenty-nine people were fined for failing to wear their face covering yesterday.

Victoria Police says multiple people across the Melbourne area were stopped on their way to visit a friend during curfew hours and another seven were caught drinking alcohol in Prahran.

The breaches come as Victoria recorded a drop in new Coronavirus case4s, with 278 declared overnight.

It’s the lowest increase since July 20.