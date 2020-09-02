A Melbourne man has been fined $1652 after he was caught travelling 15KM to ‘drop off rice to his children’

Victoria Police have announced they issued 129 fines in the last 24 hours for Coronavirus breaches, including 18 people who failed to wear a mask.

One man was intercepted in Broadmeadows by police, after driving from Sunshine, where he said he was dropping rice off to his children.

However, police discovered drugs in his car as well as $11,950 in cash.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed there had been 90 cases in the past 24 hours.