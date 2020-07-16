A major police operation is underway in Melbourne’s North this afternoon.

Officers are currently at John Coutts Reserve in Gladstone Park after it is understood a man was shot dead after he allegedly tried to stab a woman.

There are dozens of police and paramedics on scene in #GladstonePark. Details still coming to hand. It’s believed officers have shot dead a man who was allegedly stabbing a woman. @7NewsMelbourne pic.twitter.com/kse4lolwFz — Jodi Lee (@jodilee_7) July 16, 2020

The female victim has been taken to hospital.