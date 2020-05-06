Three crashes have caused major headaches for motorists on the Monash Freeway this morning.

Commuters heading into the city have been hit with delays of around 12KM from Blackburn to Heatherton roads.

Three city-bound lanes were closed at around 6 AM following a multi-vehicle smash just after Jacksons Rd.

Paramedics assessed multiple people but no one was taken to the hospital.

All lanes reopened about 7.15am.

Emergency services were also called to two other collisions near Blackburn Rd and Wellington Rd.

Police have urged drivers to slow down and obey speed signs.

Advertisement