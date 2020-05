At least four homes are now uninhabitable and 30 others have been damaged in severe storms that lashed Victoria overnight.

The hardest-hit areas were Waurn Ponds and Mt Duneed, West of Geelong, where the SES received 115 calls for help.

Of those, four homes are now uninhabitable and residents are being forced to relocate.

In total, there were 242 requests for help across the state.

Volunteers will now spend Wear Orange Wednesday, the day of thanks for the SES, assessing the damage.