A serious crash involving multiple trucks and a towed speed boat iso asking long delays on a major Victorian highway.

The crash happened on the Princes Highway in Nar Nat Goon in Gippsland on Friday morning.

All eastbound lanes of the Princes Highway, Nar Nar Goon are closed between the Princes Freeway interchange and Tynong Road following a collision at Fogarty Road. Police are diverting traffic. Use Nar Nar Goon-Longwarry Road as an alternative. Allow extra time. #victraffic pic.twitter.com/RbEA3dLGG6 — VicTraffic (@VicTraffic) June 18, 2020

The collision is believed to be between two tricks, a white ute and speed boat that was being towed.

The scene is under control and Victoria Police are directing traffic.

#BREAKING: There's been a major crash in Nar Nar Goon in Victoria's Gippsland region, which has ended in a boat, four wheel drive, and truck mangled in a heap. #9News pic.twitter.com/dvntN2lAeU — Nine News Gold Coast (@9NewsGoldCoast) June 18, 2020

The Princes Highway will re-open when safe to do so.