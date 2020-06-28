A world-first saliva-based Coronavirus test will be rolled out to Melbourne’s 10 suburban hotspots today as the government race to contain the disease and avoid lockdowns.

Residents living near clusters in the northwest and Southeast could face lockdown within days but there is hope the new less invasive test could help get testing numbers higher.

Premier Daniel Andrews warned that shutting of suburbs is on the table and we could see measures begin to be put into place from tomorrow when the extent of the spread is known.

Premier Daniel Andrews said “Putting this out is very challenging. Containing it, though, is something that we can do.’’

“If we have to limit movement in some of these suburbs, then that is what we will do.”