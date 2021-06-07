Melbourne’s two-week lockdown is not expected to be extended past Friday, despite a jump in cases reported on Monday morning.

According to the Herald Sun, the state government is confident that Melburnians will be allowed out of lockdown in time for the long weekend, as long as there is no surge in “mystery” cases.

11 new cases were reported on Monday, however, health authorities were able to link all of the cases to known outbreaks.

Despite the likely end to the city’s two-week lockdown, Victorians have been warned not to expect a “snap back” to the restrictions that were in place prior to the emergence of the Whittlesea cluster’s first cases.

It is expected that mask-wearing while indoors, caps or bans on gatherings and strict density limits for restaurants, bars, shops and offices will remain.

However, it is expected that all students will be permitted to go back to face-to-face learning in the classroom.

Melburnians will also have to be happy with a long weekend in the city, with the state government already effectively ruling out any travel to the regions over the upcoming Queen’s Birthday three-day weekend.

