This is the cutest thing to happen in lockdown so far.

The Phillip Island Penguin Parade will head online from tomorrow night.

Due to current travel restrictions, no travellers have been able to watch the 3,000 penguins dash out of the sea for quite some time,

The launch of Live Penguin TV will coincide with the annual breeding season, which will see more cute little penguins dash out.

Phillip Island Nature Parks Chief Executive Catherine Basterfield said“The Little Penguins have missed having the crowds watching them every night, so I’m sure they will put on a good show for the cameras.”

To watch the show head to Facebook or YouTube.

