Crowds of whale watchers have gathered in a locked-down Melbourne area and it’s sparked wide outrage.

A photo posted to Twitter on Thursday showed dozens of people gathering on the pier in Mornington.

“My parents live in Mornington and my dad just sent me this pic of crowds of people on the pier watching whales,” Pierrette wrote.

“Seriously!! While I’m at home doing the right thing and watching whales on Netflix.”

She says her father captured the video while he was on his daily work.

Residents in Mornington have only four reasons to leave home, exercise, work or education, care-giving and food or supplies.

Premier Daniel Andrews has said those flouting the rules are primarily responsible for returning Melbourne to lockdown.

“I think a sense of complacency has hit all of us… all of us know someone that hasn’t been following the rules as well as they should have,” he said.