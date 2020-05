After a very, very cold end to the week, we can only dream of some relief over the weekend. Winter has come around early!

Jase & PJ got expert in all things weather, Livinia Nixon on the air to chat about what to expect over the next few days.

Here’s a hint: you are STILL going to need your puffer jacket. Brrrrr.

Jase & PJ will see on Monday morning from 6AM-9AM. Catch up over the weekend on the iHeartRadio app!