A ‘multi-state’ thunderstorm outbreak is set hit eastern Australia over the next few days.

The developing system, which will peak on Friday and Saturday is likely to impact Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria.

The storms are currently building in Southern Queensland and Northern NSW and will spread later today.

Bureau of Meteorology Meteorologist Jonathan How said “Friday is still shaping up to be the peak day across eastern Australia and will see widespread storms, likely severe for some parts.’’

“Heavy rain and large hail could damage crops and while some catchments are already saturated, flooding could become a risk into the weekend.”