Shoppers in Melbourne’s southeast are set to lose one of their local Kmart stores.

The Kmart store at Brandon Park Shopping Centre in Wheelers Hill is set to close, along with the centre’s Priceline store.

The closures are adding to speculation that the shopping centre itself could be on the chopping block as it struggles to compete with the nearby Chadstone and The Glen shopping centres.

There have been rumours that the 80-store shopping centre could make way for a new housing development on the site.

Kmart staff have reportedly been told that the store will close by the end of the year.

Brandon Park Shopping Centre opened in the 1970s and sold for around $135 million in 2019.