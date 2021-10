It’s time for another instalment of Freedom Fantasies, and this time Jase chose to focus on Victoria’s least favourite TV show – the daily coronavirus press conference.

Jase spent some quality time penning a piece of erotic fiction based around Premier Daniel Andrews’ daily updates and had Lauren read it out live on air.

We may never watch a press conference in the same way again…

Listen below!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch Jase & Lauren In The Morning weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1