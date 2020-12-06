Jase Hawkins, from Jase and PJ, has revealed he has been forced to isolate after boarding a flight from Sydney to Melbourne on Saturday.

Hawkins, boarded VA838 from Sydney at midday on Saturday and on arrival, it was discovered that two people returning from Germany had dodged mandated quarantine on arrival in Australia and were able to board the domestic flight.

The two returnees are now isolating in Melbourne.

In a post on Instagram, Hawkins said ‘I had to break my little 4yr olds heart this morning when I had to tell him he couldn’t go to his best friends bday party that he’s been looking forward to for weeks. ‘

‘We’ve all worked so hard in VIC to all get our freedom and lives back on track… let’s not let stupid choices take that away.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

The travellers have already returned one negative result, with all passengers forced to isolate as a result.

A second result is due tomorrow and if it negative, all passengers will be able to go back to their COVID-safe life.