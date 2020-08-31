Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth has said Melbourne is unlikely to come out of Stage 4 restrictions in two weeks.

Coatsworth said that it was ‘hard to see’ restrictions being lifted on time, due to the numbers that are still being reported.

Victoria recorded 71 new Coronavirus cases on Monday, with 41 further deaths being recorded, 22 of the deaths were from delayed reporting and did not occur overnight.

“I have to be honest … with the people of Victoria,” Dr Coatsworth said.

“I think that we’re going to have to see the numbers down where they’re controllable.

“That is the numbers that you are seeing in NSW and Queensland at the moment.

“You can see the effort that it takes to control numbers between about five and 10 per day.

“I think we need to see what happens to the numbers. I think the numbers need to be a lot less than they are now.”

Daniel Andrews said on Sunday that it was still too early to say whether Melbourne would then be able to move back into stage three.

“Before then though we will be able to give people a clear sense of the different stages that will be a feature of the weeks and months to come,” he said. “We will give people as much certainty and as much notice as we can.”