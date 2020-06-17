The beloved Dandenong Show has now been cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Dandenong Agricultural and Pastoral Society has announced the show, which is held on November 14 and 15 will now not take place.

The society said that after an extensive period of consultation, the restrictions put in place y the government wouldn’t allow the show to continue as normal.

“The uncertainty of any timeline around lifting restrictions, and in the best interest of public health, it makes it unworkable to hold a large event such as the show in 2020,” the society said in a statement.

“The society is a not-for-profit organisation, and it was important to decide on the cancellation now as this decision impacts greatly on our sponsors, exhibitors and competitors.”

“The society will now turn its attention to planning and presenting the 150th Year of Dandenong Show on and November 13 and 14 2021.”