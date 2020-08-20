Melbourne is coming up to the end of its third week in Stage 4 lockdown and slowly, the number of new COVID-19 cases are dropping.

However, it has now been revealed by the Deputy Chief Medical Officer that the number of new cases needs to be “substantially lower” before there can be any talk of winding restrictions back.

On Thursday, 240 new cases were revealed, as well as 13 further deaths.

When asked what daily number the government will comfortable with to ease restrictions, Allen Cheng said that discussion would be had over the coming weeks.

“It would need to be substantially lower than it is now,” he said.

“I won’t give you a figure, but single digits or even low double-digits.”

Cheng went on to say that it would also depend on the number of mystery cases there are, which are cases with no known trail of transmission.

Premier Daniels confirmed Cheng’s words, saying “It’s not just about the raw number of new cases. It’s also some of the circumstances that sit behind those.

“If you had very low numbers of community transmission or mystery cases, or you had 20 cases, but they were all linked to known and contained outbreaks – that is in some respects a lower number than it might seem.

“I know it’s very frustrating and we’d all love to know a clear blueprint on moving from one phase to another.

“But sadly we can’t give people a definitive timeline.”