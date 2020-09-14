Melbourne entered the first step of the roadmap out of COVID-19 restrictions overnight.

The curfew will now begin at 9 PM, two hours of exercise can be undertaken and a ‘single social bubble’ has been introduced.

As part of the easing, it has been clarified is Melburnians can have a barbecue or picnic in a park or garden.

“A picnic in the park with physical distancing would also be allowed social interaction,” the DHHS says.

That means a Melbourne resident will be able to meet with their friends or household outdoors, for two hours, not just for exercise.

All residents must remain within their 5KM radius.

Outdoor playgrounds also opened in metropolitan Melbourne on Monday.

