Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has flagged that face masks may become compulsory in Victoria, following the spikes in Coronavirus cases.

Hunt hs said that there is now a case for wearing protective gear in hot spots as well as in high-risk situations like public transport.

”If somebody is in close proximity on public transport, it’s perfectly appropriate, or if there is an outbreak, then state or territory authorities are empowered and in a position to decide whether (wearing a face mask) should be encouraged or even mandatory,” Hunt told the ABC’s 7.30 on Monday.

The number of diagnosed cases in Victoria is expected to cross into the 3,000 mark on Tuesday.

At the moment, the Australia government advice is that “the routine use of face masks in the community is currently not recommended”.