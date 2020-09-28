There were 5 new Coronavirus cases recorded in Victoria overnight, which has brought the rolling 14-day average down to 20.3.

However, there have been some concerns around testing, with just 6807 results received on Sunday.

Premier Daniel Andrews has urged people to get tested and has said some changes will be made later this week to testing procedures.

“Not only case numbers will hold us back from taking safe and steady steps from the COVID-normal to continue opening up as we outlined yesterday,” he said.

“But what could be a challenge for us is if we don’t see people coming forward and getting tested.

“And if we start to have doubts about whether we’ve got the most complete picture, that can be a real challenge.”

The head of testing, Jeroen Weimar said that one in 40 Victorians have got tested in the last two weeks, with 387 tests coming back negative for each positive cases.

