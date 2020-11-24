2020 has been a rough year for loads of people, but those in the performing arts have been among the worst hit by COVID.

Restrictions on crowds and gatherings started to hit Victoria back in March this year, causing the cancellation of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Now, live stand-up is back in Melbourne for the first time in months and one of our faves Nazeem Hussain has already taken to the stage for some of the first shows post-lockdown.

Nazeem caught up with Jase & PJ to tell them about just how crazy the vibe was in the room for the first show (and then he goes on to rant about why he hates backpackers for a bit, it’s a whole thing)…

Take a listen to the full chat here:

Advertisement

Advertisement